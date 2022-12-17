CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

CCNE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 596,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $127,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.