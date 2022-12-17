CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

CCNE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. 596,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $127,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

