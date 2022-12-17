CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CNFinance Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CNF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 436.12, a current ratio of 480.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

