Coco Enterprises LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,448 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,738,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,276. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

