Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $24.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

