Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cohu by 185.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

