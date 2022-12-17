CoinEx Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182.44 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $182.44 million and approximately $374,628.33 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

