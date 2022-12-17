CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $182.13 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $182.13 million and $364,252.91 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $859.10 or 0.05141386 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486042 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.04 or 0.28798247 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
