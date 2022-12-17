Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
CMCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 250,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $884.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $50.18.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.