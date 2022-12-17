Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 250,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $884.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

