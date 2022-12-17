Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.05) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

