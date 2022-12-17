Comparing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.11 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.46

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

11.8% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

