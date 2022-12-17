Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Up 1%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a PE ratio of 176.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.78.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

