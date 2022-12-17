Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $11,052.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $11,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPSI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

