Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
