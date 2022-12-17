Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,818. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

