Concordium Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and $817,857.43 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Concordium has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,553,729,705 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.