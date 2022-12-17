Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Down 1.9%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.32. 75,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 91,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $357.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.