Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Down 1.9%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.32. 75,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 91,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $357.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Featured Stories
