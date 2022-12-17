Conflux Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $49.54 million and $2.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00841461 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00096710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00602631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00271386 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02660011 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,657,447.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

