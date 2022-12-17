CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.12%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

