ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

