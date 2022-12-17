Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.39). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.39), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,010 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £504.60 million and a PE ratio of 127.85.

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

