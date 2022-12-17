Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,000.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,992.13. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,985,753.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.