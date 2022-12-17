Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.363 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$2,118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,000.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,992.13. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Software Company Profile

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

