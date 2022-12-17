Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Acquires £9,000 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,041.59).

Coral Products Stock Performance

Shares of CRU opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coral Products plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.25).

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.