Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. 931,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

