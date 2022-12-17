Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



