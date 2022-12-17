Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $166.21.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

