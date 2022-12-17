Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 951.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 136.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.