Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,057. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

