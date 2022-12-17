Covenant Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,773.26 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00009782 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $117.53 million and approximately $70,773.26 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

