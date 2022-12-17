Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -70.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

