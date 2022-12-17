Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BAP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $133.77. 865,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,196. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,877 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 42,086.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $44,663,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

