Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 865,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,196. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

