Critical Contrast: Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) & BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $51.63 million 31.48 -$102.94 million ($1.84) -13.82 BridgeBio Pharma $69.72 million 19.85 -$562.54 million ($3.36) -2.76

Analyst Ratings

Chinook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BridgeBio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chinook Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.38%. Given BridgeBio Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BridgeBio Pharma is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -207.15% -25.30% -20.60% BridgeBio Pharma -553.52% N/A -67.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. Its product candidates also include BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare and severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-711 for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, as well as patients suffering from recurrent kidney stones. In addition, it engages in developing products for Mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and The Regents of the University of California; Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

