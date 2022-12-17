Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.13.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Crown by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

