CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 5,625 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSPI opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.