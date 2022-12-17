CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 5,625 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CSP Stock Performance
Shares of CSPI opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.33. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98.
CSP Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
See Also
