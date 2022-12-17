CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 12.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.