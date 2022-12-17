CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

