Dai (DAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $245.74 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $245.74 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,836,132,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.