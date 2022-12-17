Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daihen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a 5,100.00 price objective for the company.
Daihen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DAIPF remained flat at 32.31 during midday trading on Friday. Daihen has a one year low of 28.08 and a one year high of 38.00.
