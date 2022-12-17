Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €48.63 ($51.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.39. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($75.93).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.