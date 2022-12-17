Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Danone Trading Down 0.5 %

DANOY stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

