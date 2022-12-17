Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Darling Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of DAR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
