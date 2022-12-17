Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.