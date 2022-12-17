Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Daseke

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 389.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Stock Up 0.5 %

DSKE opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

