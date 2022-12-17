DataHighway (DHX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00018841 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $100.64 million and approximately $88,440.45 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,960,321 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.21247801 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114,804.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

