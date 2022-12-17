DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Update

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 2,706,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $40.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

