Dentgroup LLC Acquires Shares of 11,425 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,622,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

