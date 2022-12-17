Dentgroup LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

