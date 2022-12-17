Dentgroup LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.