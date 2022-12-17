Dentgroup LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

