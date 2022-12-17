Dentgroup LLC Invests $428,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

