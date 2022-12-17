Dentgroup LLC Purchases 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

