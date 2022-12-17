Dentgroup LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 905,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

